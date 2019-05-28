Four public holidays announced for Eid-ul-Fitr

The Federal government has officially announced four days public holiday on Eid-ul-Fitr, most likely to be celebrated on Wednesday June 5, says a notification issued here.



Interior Ministry has issued a notification here Tuesday. According to the notification, from June 4 to 7 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) shall be public holidays on the occasion Eid-ul-Fitr 2019.



According to Met Office Eid-ul-Fitr moon is most likely to be sighted in the evening of Tuesday June 4, thus Eid would be observed on Wednesday June 5.



A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held in Karachi on Tuesday (June 4) (29, Ramazan-ul-Mubarak,1440, Hijri) for sighting the crescent of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram 1440 AH, said an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Talking to APP, he said Chairman Central Ruet-e-HilalCommittee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will chair the meeting of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Sindh at Pakistan Meteorological Department building, Main University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi.

The other members of committee will attend Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees at their respective places.

The meeting of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) committee would be held at Ministry of Religious Affairs, near General Post Office (GPO) Islamabad.

The Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received.