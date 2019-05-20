Five days public holiday on Eid-ul-Fitr 2019 likely

KARACHI: As Shawwal moon is predicted to be sighted on June 4, Pakistanis specially the government, semi-government and private sector employees are expected to enjoy five-day Eid holidays on Eid-ul-Fitr 2019.

University of Karachi’s Institute of Space and Planetary Astrophysics Director Professor Shahid Qureshi has predicted that the Shawwal moon is likely to be sighted on June 4.

If the crescent is sighted on June 4 (29th of Ramzan), subsequently Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on June 5 which falls on Wednesday and if the moon is sighted on June 5 (30th of Ramzan) the Eid will be celebrated on June 06 (Thursday).

Usually, the federal government announces three to four Eid holiday, therefore, whether moon is sighted on June 4 or 5, the government employees will likely get five holidays (June 5-7 ‘Eid-ul-Fitr Day 1, Eid-ul-Fitr Day 2 and Eid-ul-Fitr Day 3’ holidays followed by Saturday and Sunday June 8 and 9).

However, the employees of private sector likely return to their offices on Saturday, June 8 if Eid is celebrated on June 5.