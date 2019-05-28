Ehsaas Qarz-i-Hasna Scheme to be launched next month

ISLAMABAD: Ehsaas Qarz-i-Hasna Scheme and Asset Transfer Scheme will be launched next month under the umbrella of "Ehsaas" Programme.

Over 80,000 loans would be disbursed each month among youth and women enabling them to undertake their own business ventures under the scheme to be launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan.



The prime minister approved an additional amount of 05 billion rupees to existing fund so that program is launched in collaboration of existing partners of Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, according to Radio Pakistan.

The decision was taken during a briefing by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Safety Nets and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on the status of implementation of the Ehsaas programme.

Ehsaas is an inter-sectoral program to be implemented by 26 federal agencies, four provinces and special areas.

The prime minister has also approved creation of the Ehsaas Steering Committee.

