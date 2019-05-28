Two terrorists arrested in Hyderabad police raid

Two alleged terrorists have been arrested in a raid in Hyderabad. Two hand grenades were also recovered from their possession.

Police raided the city area of Hali Road and Phuleli and rounded up two suspects, according to SSP Hyderabad Sarfaraz Sheikh. The suspects were living in Ittehad Town, the police official said.



Police recovered two hand grenades from them, the officer said.



The SSP said the suspects were wanted by police in several counts of terror activities.

They have been identified as Asadullah Pathan and Hayat Khan alias Adil.