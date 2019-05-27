Nawaz Sharif’s message to Pakistani nation on ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that he wanted to assure the Pakistani nation that he never comprised on the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan in the past and won’t do so in future.

In his message on the eve of Youm-e-Takbeer, Nawaz Sharif said “May 28 is a remarkable day in the history of Pakistan as on this day, country’s defence was made invincible and Pakistan emerged as nuclear power on the map of the world.”

Youm-e-Takbeer is a day of national honour.

Youm-e-Takbeer (The day of greatness) is celebrated as a national day in Pakistan on May 28 in commemoration of nuclear tests at Chagai-I and Chagai-II. The tests made Pakistan the seventh nation to possess nuclear weapons, and the first in the Muslim world on May 1998.

The message of Nawaz Sharif was shared by his daughter Maryam Nawaz on Twitter.

Nawaz Sharif said Youm-e-Takbeer is a sign of Pakistani nation’s unprecedented courage and bravery besides a message to the enemies of Pakistan that there would be dire consequences in case of any misadventure.

