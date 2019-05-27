India decides not to invite PM Imran in Narendra Modi’s oath taking ceremony

NEW DELHI: India has decided not to invite Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the oath taking ceremony of Narendra Modi on May 30.



Foreign news agency quoting sources at Indian External Affairs Ministry reported “Pakistani PM Imran Khan will not be invited in the oath taking ceremony Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”



PM Imran Khan on Sunday telephoned his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and congratulated him on his party’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

During the conversation, PM Khan expressed his desire for both the countries to work together for the betterment of their people.

Reiterating his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia, the prime minister said he looked forward to working with Prime Minister Modi to advance these objectives.

Earlier upon the announcement of India’s ruling party BJP’s win, PM Khan had congratulated him in a tweet saying: “I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia.”



