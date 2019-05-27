CM Murad Ali Shah keen on development of health schemes, expansion of DHQs

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah reviewed the development portfolio of the health department

In a meeting CM Sindh was told that 10 schemes of Rs13.5 billion were in progress alongside which Rs7.671.35 billion have been released against which Rs5 billion have been used and the remaining released funds would also be utilized by the end of financial year.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Chairperson P&D Naheed Shah, PSCM Sajid Jamala Abro, Secretary Finance, Special secretary health and others.

The chief minister said that he was keen to complete development work of DHQ Hospital Mithi of Rs1.6 billion, THQ Kashmore of Rs763.227 million and there are various other schemes of development of and expansion of DHQs.



The meeting discussed outsourcing all the lab facilities in government hospitals so that they could continue round the clock.