Jahangir Tareen denies having shares in TV channel that aired fake audio of NAB Chairman

ISLAMABAD: Jahangir Khan Tareen has rejected Khawaja Asif’s statement that he has shares in TV channel that aired a fake audio clip of Chairman NAB a few days ago.



Taking to Twitter soon after PML-N leader’s speech in the National Assembly Monday, Tareen said “Khawaja Asif has a history of being a liar. Today, on the floor of the house, he again lied claiming that I am a partner in the TV channel that did programme against Chairman NAB”.

“I do not own even a single share in any TV channel let alone owning one, he further said.

Tareen asked the former minister to take his words back.

Speaking in NA, Khawaja Asif lambasted the government for hatching a conspiracy against the head of a state institution and maligning him.



When no TV channel aired the audio, the controversial media clip was then released through a news channel of which Jahangir Tareen is a partner, Asif stated.

He also demanded a special committee of the House to probe the matter.