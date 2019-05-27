Junoon's much awaited World Cup song is here and it's a tribute to the unsung heroes of Pakistan

Renowned Pakistani rock band Junoon has released its much awaited World Cup song in collaboration with Sooper and has dedicated it to the unsung heroes of Pakistan - the minorities and the marginalised communities of the country.



The embedded message of the song paints a distinct picture of inclusivity and has represented the religious minorities, the differently-abled and the marginalised transgender community in a positive light by giving them a unique sense of ownership and representation in the country.

Meanwhile, Coke's official World Cup song will make its way to cricket fanatics over the world next week.

The biggest event of the cricket world, ICC World Cup 2019, kick starts on May 30 and ends on July 14.