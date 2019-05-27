Soldier martyred as terrorists attack Makki Garh Post in North Waziristan: ISPR

SHAWAL: One soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Monday as terrorists attacked Makki Garh post in North Waziristan’s Shawal valley, said an Inter-Services Public Relations press statement.

The ISPR said that the troops befittingly responded and repulsed the attack, adding that the soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire.

The military's media wing added that during patrol in Boyya area, where on Sunday an Army post was attacked by a group, five bullet riddled bodies have been found from a nullah approximately 1.5 kilometres away from Khar Kamar post.

The identification of bodies is in process, said ISPR.



