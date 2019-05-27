Innocent supporters, workers of PTM need care: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Hours after a clash between security forces and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) activists in North Waziristan, Director-General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Sunday vowed not to allow anyone to 'undo the gains of decades-long national struggle and sacrifices of brave Pakistani tribesmen'.

The military spokesman in his tweet regarding the NWTD incident said that the innocent supporters and workers of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) needed care.

Maj Gen Ghafoor wrote: "Only few are inciting and using them against state institutions for vested agenda.







