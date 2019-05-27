close
Mon May 27, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 27, 2019

Innocent supporters, workers of PTM need care: DG ISPR

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, May 27, 2019

RAWALPINDI:  Hours after a  clash between security forces and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) activists in North Waziristan,  Director-General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Sunday vowed not to allow anyone to 'undo the gains of decades-long national struggle and sacrifices of brave Pakistani tribesmen'.

The military spokesman  in his tweet regarding  the NWTD incident said that  the innocent supporters and workers of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) needed care.

Maj Gen Ghafoor wrote: "Only few are inciting and using them against state institutions for vested agenda.



