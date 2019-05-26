close
Sun May 26, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 26, 2019

Youme-Ali (R.A): Pillion riding banned in Lahore

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, May 26, 2019
File photo

Lahore: Authorities in Lahore have banned pilling riding of motorcycles in the metropolis as part of security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali (R.A).

According to Geo News, the ban on pillion riding would remain effective on Saturday and Sunday.

Youm-e-Ali  is the  death anniversary of  Hazrat Ali (R.A), who is regarded as one of the bravest humans in the Islamic history.

Ali (R.A)  was the first child to recognize Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as messenger of God. He went on to become  the fourth Caliph.


