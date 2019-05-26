Youme-Ali (R.A): Pillion riding banned in Lahore

Lahore: Authorities in Lahore have banned pilling riding of motorcycles in the metropolis as part of security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali (R.A).

According to Geo News, the ban on pillion riding would remain effective on Saturday and Sunday.

Youm-e-Ali is the death anniversary of Hazrat Ali (R.A), who is regarded as one of the bravest humans in the Islamic history.

Ali (R.A) was the first child to recognize Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as messenger of God. He went on to become the fourth Caliph.



