Sun May 26, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 26, 2019

PTM workers clash with security forces in North Waziristan: sources

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, May 26, 2019
File photo

MIRANSHAH:   Pashtoon Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) workers attempted to mount an attack on a security check-post  in Miransha, the main town in  North Waziristan, Geo News quoted sources as saying on Sunday.

The sources in the security forces  told the media a clash between PTM workers and security personnel ensued following the incident which took place near Datta Khel area.

The clash, which erupted where the party has been staging a sit-in for many days, left dozens of people injured. 

The sources said several workers of the PTM have been taken into custody after the incident.

Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir, members of the National Assembly and senior leaders of the PTM, were also present in the area, according to Geo News.

