Alia Bhatt beats Katrina, Deepika to become Most Desirable Woman 2018

MUMBAI: The Bollywood's one of the most talented and versatile actresses Alia Bhatt has become Times Most Desirable Woman 2018, leaving behind industry's Divas like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan.

The 26-year-old actress has become a popular name of the Showbiz industry with her power-packed performances. She is considered a powerhouse of talent, not only by her contemporaries, but thespians of the film industry.



The ranking is based on votes cast in an online poll, along with an internal jury. The list of Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2018 has been unveiled, which includes the women across various fields and industries. From newcomers, who have made a splash with their sex appeal, attitude and talent, to those who have been making news for the right reasons — these are the most stunning and drop-dead gorgeous women in the country.



Alia Bhatt has grabbed the top spot this year, impressing the audience in the spy thriller 'Raazi', a film that went on to win awards and accolades. And, of course, she won a lot of love from people all over when at the Filmfare Awards this year, she openly declared her love for Ranbir Kapoor.

Ali made her debut in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student of The Year. The actress became a popular name with the film and since then she has been mesmerizing her audience with her performance in Raazi, Gully Boy, Highway and others.

In 2017, the top position was bagged by Miss World Manushi Chillar who dropped to the seventeenth slot in the 2018 list. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone who was at second position in 2017, bagged fourth position this year after Katrina Kaif who is on third. Talking about the winner, Alai Bhatt was on 37th position in 2017 but her hard work and charm worked wonders last year that she topped the list and how.