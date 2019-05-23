Pakistan’s Supreme Court to start e-court system from Monday

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan will start e-court system on Monday, May 27.

It is for the first time in the judicial history of Pakistan that courts will be connected through application of video connectivity.

It will benefit the lawyers as well as litigates and make the judicial system more responsive to the needs of the people approaching courts for redressal of their grievances , said a press release issued by the apex court here Thursday.

Initially this facility is being started at the Principal Seat, Islamabad and the Supreme Court Branch Registry, Karachi.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will start hearing of cases through e-court facility from Monday.