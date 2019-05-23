Mahira Khan responds strongly to ‘vulgarity’ trolls

Karachi: Acclaimed Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has strongly replied to one of her trolls on Twitter after she demanded justice for Farishta, a 10-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in Islamabad.



A man on Twitter tagging Mahira Khan, Shehzad Roy, Zeba Bakhtiyar and others with hashtag Justice for Farishta, said “people of showbiz need to stop using rape cases to promote their agenda. The vulgarity you promote is a major reason why rapes are on the rise. So please back off.”

Over this, Mahira Khan questioned “Really? The ‘vulgarity’ causes someone to go rape a 10 years old and then kill her? Get a grip.”

She added, “It’s the mindset! It’s the shame associated with it.”

Mahira refused to back off saying “No I will not back off. My voice. My life. I will do whatever I want with it.”