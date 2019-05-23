Lawyer sentenced to 18.6 years in prison for attacking judge in Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sentenced a lawyer to 18 years and six months in prison for attacking a judge .
Advocate Manj had thrown a chair at a senior civil judge Khalid Mahmood Waraich on April 25 during the hearing of a case in Jaranwala.
The judge had received head injury in the attack.
Advocate Imran Manj was arrested after judges went on strike against the attack.
The ATC also imposed a fine of Rs250,000, according to Geo News.
