Lawyer sentenced to 18.6 years in prison for attacking judge in Punjab

FAISALABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sentenced a lawyer to 18 years and six months in prison for attacking a judge .

Advocate Manj had thrown a chair at a senior civil judge Khalid Mahmood Waraich on April 25 during the hearing of a case in Jaranwala.

The judge had received head injury in the attack.

Advocate Imran Manj was arrested after judges went on strike against the attack.

The ATC also imposed a fine of Rs250,000, according to Geo News.