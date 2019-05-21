Bilawal Bhutto calls for drive against 'professional beggars' from PM Imran Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for launching campaign against professional beggars from Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Commenting on Deputy Commissioner Islamabad’s tweet about action against professional beggars in the capital city, Bilawal said, “Yeh ghurbat nahi ghareeb mitao hakoomat hai (This government is aimed at eliminating the poor not the poverty.”

DC Islamabad had tweeted “Action against professional beggars has started in Sector F-10 and F-11” with images.

Over this Bilawal added, “If you really want to arrest the professional beggars, start this from ‘Prime Minister Select’ (agar wakay hi professional beggars ko arrest karna hai tau Wazeer-e-Azam Select say shuru kar lay).