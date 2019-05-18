close
Sat May 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 18, 2019

Shah Mehmood Qureshi leaves for Kuwait on two-day visit

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, May 18, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday left for Kuwait on a two-day visit.

During his stay, the Foreign Minister will hold talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including matters pertaining to visa, according to Radio Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, Qureshi said he is carrying a special letter of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Emir of Kuwait.

He expressed hope  his visit will help further strengthen relations between Pakistan and Kuwait.

Latest News

More From Pakistan