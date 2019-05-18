Shah Mehmood Qureshi leaves for Kuwait on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday left for Kuwait on a two-day visit.

During his stay, the Foreign Minister will hold talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including matters pertaining to visa, according to Radio Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, Qureshi said he is carrying a special letter of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Emir of Kuwait.

He expressed hope his visit will help further strengthen relations between Pakistan and Kuwait.