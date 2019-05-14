Registration of Madrassas: Federal Education ministry takes necessary steps

ISLAMABAD: As part of government’s campaign to register country-wide Madaaris (Religious Seminaries), the Ministry for Federal Education and Professional Training has started taking necessary measures to link them with the ministry.



The sources told APP on Tuesday that the ministry has decided to set up ten directorates across the country for the registration of Madaaris, while one directorate as overseeing authority would be established in the federal capital.

A grade 21 officer would be hired as Director General to run the office of federal directorate of Madaaris.

Sources revealed that at least four directors would be hired in the Madaaris departments including Finance, Registration, and examination coordination.

The staff of these departments would work as public sector employees and their expensive would be beard by the education ministry.

Around two registration centers would be established in each province while one each in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), they added.

The Model Religious Seminaries and their board would be transferred from the Ministry of Religious Affairs to the education ministry by next week. However, the induction of Chairman Madrassa Board would also be made possible through a legal process.

They added that three model religious seminaries established in the Islamabad, Sukkur and Karachi would be handed over to the education ministry.

The facilities like provision of modern education, books, concerned material and the salaries of the teachers would be provided by the government. However, the teachers would be inducted with joint consultation of the concerned directorates established in the provinces and the Madaaris administration, the sources confirmed.

They said that the funds for the project would be demanded in line of supplementary grant after the budget 2019-20.

In this regard, the ministry of education for the first time in the history had prepared a comprehensive policy for linking the Madaaris with the education ministry.