close
Tue May 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 14, 2019

TLP leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi released on bail

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, May 14, 2019
Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi-Photo/AFP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has approved bail pleas of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leaders Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Peer Afzal Qadri.

 According to BBC, The decision was given by a division bench of the court comprising Justice Qasim Ali Khan and Justice Asjad Javed.

The court had reserved the judgement on the  bail pleas of TLP leaders on May 10. 

Approving the bail pleas, the bench  ordered Khadim Rizvi and Afzal Qadri to submit surety bonds of Rs500,000 each.

A TLP leader Peer Ijaz SHah has confirmed in a video message that the bail of party leaders have been approved.

Latest News

More From Pakistan