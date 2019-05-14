TLP leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi released on bail

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has approved bail pleas of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leaders Khadim Hussain Rizvi and Peer Afzal Qadri.

According to BBC, The decision was given by a division bench of the court comprising Justice Qasim Ali Khan and Justice Asjad Javed.

The court had reserved the judgement on the bail pleas of TLP leaders on May 10.

Approving the bail pleas, the bench ordered Khadim Rizvi and Afzal Qadri to submit surety bonds of Rs500,000 each.

A TLP leader Peer Ijaz SHah has confirmed in a video message that the bail of party leaders have been approved.