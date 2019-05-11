Fire at Foreign Office building in Islamabad extinguished

Fire that broke out at the ground floor of the Foreign Office building in federal capital in Sunday’s wee hours, has been brought under control.



The cooling process is underway after the fire ravaged the protocol section of the foreign office. Most of the FO record has been burned down. The high officials have reached the building to sort out the files that escaped the fire.



Rescue teams arrived on the spot and managed to put out the fire with timely action. Three firefighting vehicles took part in the operation at the FO premises.

The fire may have been caused by short circuit, the Foreign Office staff said.

There was no general staff at the building because of weekly holiday. A guard of the building alerted the Rescue teams about the fire.

The Islamabad police also arrived on the spot and cordoned off the site.