Sat May 11, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 11, 2019

Citizens should not spread fake threat alerts: ISPR

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, May 11, 2019


The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has appealed to the people not to spread fake threat alerts in the country.

The statement said that some people are spreading fake threat alerts on social media mentioning ISPR as their source while it did not issue such appeals.

The ISPR has appealed that citizens should not trust any fake news and confirm it at ispr.gov.pk, an official website of the ISPR.

