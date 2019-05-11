Citizens should not spread fake threat alerts: ISPR





The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has appealed to the people not to spread fake threat alerts in the country.

The statement said that some people are spreading fake threat alerts on social media mentioning ISPR as their source while it did not issue such appeals.

The ISPR has appealed that citizens should not trust any fake news and confirm it at ispr.gov.pk, an official website of the ISPR.