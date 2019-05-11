Federal Minister receives Rs3,45,000 salary per month, reveals Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has disclosed that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet ministers get Rs3,45,000 per month each.



Replying to a follower’s comment on Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said, “Minister gets Rs3,45,000 per month as salary. Rs90,000 goes in account of house rent from the salary, therefore, minister carry home Rs2,55,000 per month.”

Earlier, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has claimed in his Tweet that following PM Imran Khan’s austerity drive, parliamentarians and minister receive meager amount of salary and entertainment allowances have completely been abolished.



