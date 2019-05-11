close
Sat May 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 11, 2019

Pakistani startup invited by Sharjah government to engage at children’s festival

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, May 11, 2019
Dr Shaikh Sultan, Ahmad Al Ameri, chairman of Sharjah Book Authority opens the festival.

Pakistani startup Haha Studio represented Pakistan as it was invited selected the government of Sharjah for the Sharjah for Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) held in April.

Held under the directives of of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, the event welcomed globally acclaimed writers, artists and storytellers specifically working to contribute to the development of children around the world through their own creative means.

Team Haha Studio engaging with the crowd at SCRF.

Amongst the 56 countries invited by the government of Sharjah to participate in the cultural and literary events, Pakistan was represented amongst a myriad of prominent names around the world, by Haha Studios, a startup solely focused on creating educational and engaging content for children in the country, with a special focus on those hailing from an underprivileged background.

Team Haha Studio engaging with the crowd at SCRF.

The event held in April 2019 in a platform that encourages learning and self-education from a young age, helping raise a generation of leaders, scholars and professionals who will contribute to the development of their society.  

Team Haha Studio engaging with the crowd at SCRF.


Latest News

More From Pakistan