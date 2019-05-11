Pakistani startup invited by Sharjah government to engage at children’s festival

Pakistani startup Haha Studio represented Pakistan as it was invited selected the government of Sharjah for the Sharjah for Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) held in April.

Held under the directives of of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, the event welcomed globally acclaimed writers, artists and storytellers specifically working to contribute to the development of children around the world through their own creative means.

Amongst the 56 countries invited by the government of Sharjah to participate in the cultural and literary events, Pakistan was represented amongst a myriad of prominent names around the world, by Haha Studios, a startup solely focused on creating educational and engaging content for children in the country, with a special focus on those hailing from an underprivileged background.

The event held in April 2019 in a platform that encourages learning and self-education from a young age, helping raise a generation of leaders, scholars and professionals who will contribute to the development of their society.



