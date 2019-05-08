Asia Bibi ‘safely reunited’ with family: Pompeo

close
Wed May 08, 2019
Pakistan

AFP
May 8, 2019
Govt to protect Asia Bibi if she lives in Pakistan: FM Qureshi
Pakistan

AFP
Wed, May 08, 2019

Washington: The Christian woman at the center of a decade-long blasphemy row in Pakistan has been returned to her family, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday, months after her death sentence was overturned.

"The United States welcomes the news that Asia Bibi has safely reunited with her family," Pompeo said in a statement.

Bibi -- a laborer from central Punjab province -- was first convicted of blasphemy in 2010 and was on death row until her acquittal last year.

Pompeo did not confirm where Bibi had gone since leaving Pakistan, though British Prime Minister Theresa May appeared to confirm earlier that Canada was her destination.

"Asia Bibi is now free, and we wish her and her family all the best following their reunification," Pompeo added.

