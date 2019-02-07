Govt to protect Asia Bibi if she lives in Pakistan: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Catholic woman Asia Bibi, who was released after being on death row for nearly nine years, was in Pakistan and a free citizen.



“She [Asia Bibi] is a free person. The Supreme Court has declared her to be innocent,” Qureshi told BBC in an interview.

Asia Bibi was free to leave Pakistan, he said, but added that the government would protect her for the rest of her life is she choose to remain in Pakistan. “We have asked friends around the world if they want to help her.”

The foreign minister that quiet diplomacy was the way forward if someone wanted to help Asia Bibi.

He said clear action had been taken against those who challenged the writ of the state. “People were taken into custody and put behind bars.”

On the issue of Kashmir, Qureshi said Pakistan wanted peace in the region but was concerned about deteriorating human rights conditions in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).