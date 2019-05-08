Asia Bibi leaves Pakistan

KARACHI: Asia Bibi, a Christian woman acquitted by Supreme Court in blasphemy case, has left Pakistan, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Quoting sources close to the woman, the TV channel reported that Asia Bibi has been shifted to Canada.

After being convicted in 2010 and spending years on death row, she was acquitted by apex court October last year.

Last month Prime Minister Imran Khan told BBC Asia Bibi will soon leave Pakistan, without disclosing the date.

BBC News World Affairs editor, John Simpson, had asked the premier about the current status of the Christian lady who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in blasphemy case.

A three-judge special bench, headed by the then chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, had acquitted Asia Bibi on October 31 last year.



The 56-page detailed judgement was penned by Mian Saqib Nisar and included a concurrent opinion by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.









