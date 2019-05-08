close
Wed May 08, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 8, 2019

CCTV footage of Data Darbar blast obtained

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, May 08, 2019

Lahore:CCTV footage of  suspected suicide bomber who blew himself up outside Data Darbar on Wednesday  emerged hours after the blast claimed 10 lives.

As many as 10  people including five policemen lost their lives in the explosion.

The footage  shows  the suspected bomber , attired in Shalwar-Kameez, walking towards Elite Force police van at 8:54am. 

Punjab government spokesman Shahbaz Gill said the  bomber was 15-years-old. 


