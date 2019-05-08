CCTV footage of Data Darbar blast obtained

Lahore:CCTV footage of suspected suicide bomber who blew himself up outside Data Darbar on Wednesday emerged hours after the blast claimed 10 lives.

As many as 10 people including five policemen lost their lives in the explosion.

The footage shows the suspected bomber , attired in Shalwar-Kameez, walking towards Elite Force police van at 8:54am.



Punjab government spokesman Shahbaz Gill said the bomber was 15-years-old.



