Lahore blast: PM Imran, President Alvi strongly condemn attack outside Data Darbar shrine

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the suicide blast outside Data Darbar shrine in Lahore that shocked the nation Wednesday morning claiming the lives of at least eight people, including three police officials.



Condemning the attack on the elite force, the premier also sought a detailed report on the incident and directed authorities to provide the injured with the best possible medical treatment.

Meanwhile, President Alvi deplored the coward act of the terrorist, saying that those involved in such acts in the holy month of Ramadan come off as misguided elements.