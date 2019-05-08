close
Wed May 08, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 8, 2019

Lahore blast: PM Imran, President Alvi strongly condemn attack outside Data Darbar shrine

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, May 08, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the suicide blast outside Data Darbar shrine in Lahore that shocked the nation Wednesday morning claiming the lives of at least eight people, including three police officials.

Condemning the attack on the elite force, the premier also sought a detailed report on the incident and directed authorities to provide the injured with the best possible medical treatment.

Meanwhile, President Alvi deplored the coward act of the terrorist, saying that those involved in such acts in the holy month of Ramadan come off as misguided elements. 

