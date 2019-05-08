close
Wed May 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 8, 2019

Five martyred, several injured in blast outside Data Darbar Lahore

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, May 08, 2019

LAHORE: A blast outside  Data Darbar martyred at least five people  and wounded 24  in Lahore on Wednesday.

Police have said they are still investigating the nature of the blast, which occurred near the entrance gate for female visitors to the Data Darbar shrine, AFP reported.

The shrine has been targeted previously, in a 2010 suicide attack that killed more than 40 people, and is guarded by heavy security.

"We are trying to get more details from the site," he added.

At least four dead bodies were brought to Mayo Hospital - where an emergency has been imposed..

DIG Operation Lahore, Ashfaq Ahmed Khan told media that Elite Commandos deployed for  the security of the shrine were targeted in the blast.

"Three policemen, a security guard and a citizen  was among the martyred," he said. 

He said nature of the blast was yet to be known . "We will inform the media once we are able to confirm  whether it was an IED,  suicide or any other explosion," he said.

Hospital sources said two of the dead have been identified as policemen  at Mayo Hospital. 

They feared  death toll could rise as some injured were in critical condition. 

Forensic teams were dispatched to the area to collect evidence . 

The shrine has been targeted previously, in a 2010 suicide attack that martyred more than 40 people, and is guarded by heavy security.

Latest News

More From Pakistan