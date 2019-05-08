Five martyred, several injured in blast outside Data Darbar Lahore

LAHORE: A blast outside Data Darbar martyred at least five people and wounded 24 in Lahore on Wednesday.

Police have said they are still investigating the nature of the blast, which occurred near the entrance gate for female visitors to the Data Darbar shrine, AFP reported.

The shrine has been targeted previously, in a 2010 suicide attack that killed more than 40 people, and is guarded by heavy security.



"We are trying to get more details from the site," he added.



At least four dead bodies were brought to Mayo Hospital - where an emergency has been imposed..

DIG Operation Lahore, Ashfaq Ahmed Khan told media that Elite Commandos deployed for the security of the shrine were targeted in the blast.



"Three policemen, a security guard and a citizen was among the martyred," he said.



He said nature of the blast was yet to be known . "We will inform the media once we are able to confirm whether it was an IED, suicide or any other explosion," he said.

Hospital sources said two of the dead have been identified as policemen at Mayo Hospital.

They feared death toll could rise as some injured were in critical condition.

Forensic teams were dispatched to the area to collect evidence .

The shrine has been targeted previously, in a 2010 suicide attack that martyred more than 40 people, and is guarded by heavy security.

