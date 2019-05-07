Woman, daughter killed over marriage dispute in Lahore

LAHORE: A woman and her daughter were gunned down over matrimonial issue in Hanif Park, Badami Bagh area on Tuesday.



Police said that the engagement of Shahbaz and Sonia broke up two months ago due to unknown reasons.

The police said Shahbaz stormed the house and opened fire,killing Sonia and her mother Razia on the spot.

The Police shifted the bodies to hospital for legal formalities.



An FIR has been lodged and police said they are investigating the matter.