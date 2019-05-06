Nawaz Sharif to surrender himself at Kot Lakhpat jail after breaking fast tomorrow

LAHORE: Former, ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be heading back to the jail as the six-week bail period comes to a close tomorrow.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader will be turning himself in to the authorities at Kot Lakhpat jail on Tuesday May 7, 2019 as the six-week bail given to him on medical grounds on March 27, will be ending tomorrow.

Reports revealed that the former premier will be surrender himself after breaking his fast tomorrow at his residence Jati Umra in Lahore.

The PML-N supremo who had been behind bars in the Al-Azizia reference had his petition of an extension to his bail period turned down by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, last week.