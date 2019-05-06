Pakistan weather forecast: 6 May 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi:
ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
Weather Forecast for Monday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. Dust raising winds/gusty winds are expected in South Punjab in afternoon.
Weather Forecast for Tuesday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. Dust raising winds/gusty winds are expected in South Punjab in afternoon.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
NIL.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Shaheed Benazirabad 47°C, Jaccobabad, Sakrand & Moenjodaro 45°C.
