Pakistan weather forecast: 6 May 2019

Mon May 06, 2019
Web Desk
May 6, 2019
Web Desk
Mon, May 06, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. Dust raising winds/gusty winds are expected in South Punjab in afternoon.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. Dust raising winds/gusty winds are expected in South Punjab in afternoon.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Shaheed Benazirabad 47°C, Jaccobabad, Sakrand & Moenjodaro 45°C.

