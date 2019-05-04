Pakistan weather forecast: 04-05-2019

KARACHI: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of Pakistan on Saturday, according to Met Office.

"Very hot" weather has been predicted for south Punjab and Sindh.

Dust-thunderstorm and rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand division, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.





"Thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions and Islamabad during (evening/night)," the Met Office said.

