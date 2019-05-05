Pakistan weather forecast: Sunday 05-05-2019

Karachi: Pakistan weather forecasters have predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Sunday.

"Very hot" weather is expected in south Punjab and Sindh, according to Met Office.

It said rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.



Weather Forecast for Saturday (night):



Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Kohat, D.I khan, Sargodha divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Balakot & Gilgit-Baltistan.