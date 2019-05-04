close
Sat May 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 4, 2019

Instead of providing relief in Ramzan, govt is adding to public's worries: Maryam

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, May 04, 2019

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday criticized the government for the growing rate of inflation in the country as Ramzan approaches.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader stated that as the holy month approaches, the government instead of providing relief is adding to their worries.

“By increasing the prices of petrol, the government is ripping the public off their right to live,” she stated.

“Employment has come to a halt, laborers are sitting at home, salaried people are earning the same amount, the government should tell how the public should tolerate their ineligibility further?” she added. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan