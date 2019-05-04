Instead of providing relief in Ramzan, govt is adding to public's worries: Maryam

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday criticized the government for the growing rate of inflation in the country as Ramzan approaches.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader stated that as the holy month approaches, the government instead of providing relief is adding to their worries.

“By increasing the prices of petrol, the government is ripping the public off their right to live,” she stated.

“Employment has come to a halt, laborers are sitting at home, salaried people are earning the same amount, the government should tell how the public should tolerate their ineligibility further?” she added.