COAS Qamar Bajwa hosts 221st Corps Commanders’ Conference

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 221st Corps Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ on Friday.
The forum also reviewed security situation of the country including the progress of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.
The military’s top brass reiterated to continue its efforts for bringing enduring peace in the country while supporting all initiatives towards regional peace.
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 221st Corps Commanders’ Conference held at GHQ on Friday.
The forum also reviewed security situation of the country including the progress of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.
The military’s top brass reiterated to continue its efforts for bringing enduring peace in the country while supporting all initiatives towards regional peace.