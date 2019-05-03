PM Imran rules out possibility of presidential system

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday eliminating all possibilities of a presidential system in the country, said no contemplation has gone into such an idea.



Talking to media personnel, PM Imran said that there is a need for experts, which is the reason why unelected people were appointed in his cabinet earlier.

The premier further said that the opposition is putting pressure on the government to seek relaxation under the National Reconciliation Ordinance, however, he added, it will not be given.

He further added that it is pertinent to see how much the opposition will cooperate with the government on tabled bills for legislation, as it is a matter of the public's interest and is not related to politics.

“Asad Umar is still a part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government,” PM Imran said about former finance minister, who was replaced by Adviser Hafeez Shaikh.

PM Imran's major cabinet shake-up last month came amidst crippling times when the rupee had already lost 30% of its value since the start of 2018.