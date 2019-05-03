World ready to invest in Pakistan under PM’s sincere leadership: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Friday said under the sincere leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the world was ready to invest in Pakistan.

He said during a meeting with delegation of DP world (UAE Company) who called on him here.

During the meeting, Chief Executive Officer DP world Muhammad Al Muallem and Ambassador United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Al Zaabi had discussed productive discussion on investment opportunities in Maritime Sector of Pakistan.

The participants hailed the maritime minister efforts for taking steps to uplift the maritime sector saying that Pakistani sea ports join the trade routes between East and West which would helpful to boost the economy of country.