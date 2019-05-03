Pakistan tourism industry requires proper marketing promotion: British Backpacker Society

ISLAMABAD: British Backpacker Society (BBS) on Friday said Pakistan tourism sector was required proper marketing and promotion to attract tourists from across the globe.

The British Backpacker Society's latest visit to Pakistan has started with a visit to a sight that embodies the country''s multicultural heritage.

Just outside of Islamabad lies the city of Taxila, the home of a museum and a series of archaeological sites that open a visitor's eyes to Pakistan's historic ties to a variety of ancient civilizations and world religions.

The museum is impressively well-preserved, and, with the late Taxila spring bringing 30''c temperatures and blue skies, this is a delightful time to visit.

From Taxila museum, the British Backpacker Society team in Pakistan visited the surrounding archaeological sites in the region, understanding a little more about central Pakistan's little known historical links to Buddhism.

The weather was spectacularly clear and it was fascinating for the team to see a completely different side of Pakistan, said British Backpacker Society.

A 7-member team of British Backpacker Society in an interview told APP that Pakistan has not an issue of tourism infrastructure but proper marketing would boost the tourism industry at international level.

The team members termed visa relaxation one of the best steps forward to boost inflow of foreign tourists to Pakistan by the present government.

The British Backpacker Society further proposed that tourism departments should use social media for marketing purpose to highlight the beautiful tourist’s destinations of Pakistan.

A team member Samuel Johnson said Pakistan was not an issue of tourism infrastructure but it was required proper projection and promotion.

He said that he visited Pakistan first time on recommendation of his Pakistani class fellow.

"It was amazing to visit and enjoy the beauty of Pakistan," he remarked.

He said Pakistan was a custodian of great tourism assets, adding in current tour, they were exploring tourism sights of Islamabad and Karachi.

Samuel lauded the government of Pakistan decision to announce visa relaxation for the tourists.

He said Pakistan has great architecture and beautiful hills station like Skardu and Gilgit-Baltistan.

A seven-member British Backpacker Society team highly appreciated the beauty of federal capital during visit to Pakistan Monument.

They said the capital `Islamabad' is one of the beautiful city in the world.