Fri May 03, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 3, 2019

SC dismisses Nawaz's plea seeking bail extension

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, May 03, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Nawaz Sharif's plea seeking  extension in his bail on medical grounds.

The six-week bail of former prime minister is due to expire on May 7.

 The bail was granted on March 26 on medical grounds, with the apex court ordering Sharif to surrender before the court after expiry of bail.

 A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa  heard the plea that was filed by Sharif's lawyer.

According to Geo News, the court also refused to allow Sharif to travel abroad for treatment.

The chief justice expressed his displeasure over attempts to mock the Supreme Court asking whether cancellation in the bail was a rare thing.

Nawaz Sharif has been serving a seven-year jail since an accountability court  convicted him in Al-Azizia reference  early this year.

During the hearing, Khawaja Haris, Sharif's counsel, informed the court about  health condition of his client but failed to convince  the bench  to get extension.

Haris argued that Sharif should be allowed to go abroad since  Cardiac MRI of his client was not possible in Pakistan.

The lawyer said doctors  had  advised the patient to undergo angiography. 

He said Cardiac MRI is carried out as an alternative to angiography. 

 The chief justice said the court had granted six-week bail for the treatment  not for medical tests.

When the court asked the lawyer to explain the point made in the application about  seeking treatment abroad, the counsel said it was based on  a report by Sharif Medical City Hospital.

