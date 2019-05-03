SC dismisses Nawaz's plea seeking bail extension

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Nawaz Sharif's plea seeking extension in his bail on medical grounds.

The six-week bail of former prime minister is due to expire on May 7.

The bail was granted on March 26 on medical grounds, with the apex court ordering Sharif to surrender before the court after expiry of bail.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard the plea that was filed by Sharif's lawyer.

According to Geo News, the court also refused to allow Sharif to travel abroad for treatment.

The chief justice expressed his displeasure over attempts to mock the Supreme Court asking whether cancellation in the bail was a rare thing.

Nawaz Sharif has been serving a seven-year jail since an accountability court convicted him in Al-Azizia reference early this year.



During the hearing, Khawaja Haris, Sharif's counsel, informed the court about health condition of his client but failed to convince the bench to get extension.

Haris argued that Sharif should be allowed to go abroad since Cardiac MRI of his client was not possible in Pakistan.



The lawyer said doctors had advised the patient to undergo angiography.

He said Cardiac MRI is carried out as an alternative to angiography.

The chief justice said the court had granted six-week bail for the treatment not for medical tests.

When the court asked the lawyer to explain the point made in the application about seeking treatment abroad, the counsel said it was based on a report by Sharif Medical City Hospital.