Pakistan weather forecast: 03 May 2019

ISLAMABAD: A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 02 to 03 days.

Weather Forecast for Friday:



Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh.However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand division,Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.Dust-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions and Islamabad during (evening/night).

Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand division,Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.Dust-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions and Islamabad during (evening/night).

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Gujranwala divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 19,Garidupatta 04, Rawalakot 01,Punjab: Sialkot (A/P 11, Cantt 03), Gujranwla 03, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:Kakul 04, Kalam, Cherat 02, GB: Astore 03 & Bunji 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Mithi, Jaccobabad, Chhor, Lasbella 43°C, Mirpur Khas, Sh. Benazirabad 42°C.