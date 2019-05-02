close
Thu May 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 2, 2019

Pakistan weather forecast: Thursday 02-05-2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, May 02, 2019

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred in Murree and Gupis.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Murree 05, Gupis 01.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Mithi, Mirpur Khas 44°C, Sh. Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Padidan, Chhor 43°C, Labella, Karachi, Badin, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sukrand 42°C.  

Latest News

More From Pakistan