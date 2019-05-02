Pakistan weather forecast: Thursday 02-05-2019

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.



Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred in Murree and Gupis.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Murree 05, Gupis 01.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Mithi, Mirpur Khas 44°C, Sh. Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Padidan, Chhor 43°C, Labella, Karachi, Badin, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sukrand 42°C.