Pakistan weather forecast: Thursday 02-05-2019

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred in Murree and Gupis.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Murree 05, Gupis 01.
Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Mithi, Mirpur Khas 44°C, Sh. Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Padidan, Chhor 43°C, Labella, Karachi, Badin, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sukrand 42°C.
