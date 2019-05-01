Pakistan weather forecast: Wednesday, 01-05-2019

KARACHI: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Paktaunkhwan: Kalam 08, Drosh, Mirkhani 07, Malamjabba 02, Cherat 01, Punjab: Murree 05, Rawalpindi (Chaklala) 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 03, Gupis, Bunji 01, Kashmir: Garidupatta, Muzaffarabad 01, .

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Mirpur Khas 44°C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jaccobabad, Mithi & Chhor 43°C.