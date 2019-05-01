Pakistan weather forecast: Wednesday, 01-05-2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.
Weather Forecast for Thursday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Khyber Paktaunkhwan: Kalam 08, Drosh, Mirkhani 07, Malamjabba 02, Cherat 01, Punjab: Murree 05, Rawalpindi (Chaklala) 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 03, Gupis, Bunji 01, Kashmir: Garidupatta, Muzaffarabad 01, .
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Mirpur Khas 44°C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jaccobabad, Mithi & Chhor 43°C.
KARACHI: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.
Weather Forecast for Thursday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Khyber Paktaunkhwan: Kalam 08, Drosh, Mirkhani 07, Malamjabba 02, Cherat 01, Punjab: Murree 05, Rawalpindi (Chaklala) 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 03, Gupis, Bunji 01, Kashmir: Garidupatta, Muzaffarabad 01, .
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Mirpur Khas 44°C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jaccobabad, Mithi & Chhor 43°C.