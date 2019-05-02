Afridi asks youth to engage world making social media ambassadors of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Safron Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday asked youth to stand united, become social media ambassadors of Pakistan, engage the world and reflect true image of the country.

The minister expressed these views while addressing thousands of students here at the Social Media Conclave 2019 held here at Aiwan-e-Quaid under the aegis of Volunteers Pakistan, said a press release.

The minister gave a motivational speech to the young bloggers and social media activists who had gathered from across country to explore new ideas and trends to promote Pakistan on social media.

Afridi said that unity among all segments of the country was paramount so as Quaid’s vision of unity, faith and discipline could be materialized.

He said if you want to survive, stay attached to your roots and never compromise on your ethical values and social fabric.

Don''t let the world to divide you, see what happened to Syrians, Iraqis, and even with Afghans,” the minister asked.

Afridi said that youth was country’s most precious asset and they should realise their potential and make an impact on social media.

The Minister said that the state institutions should not be blamed for individual miscalculations and mistakes.

He said that individual failures are used to mock and blame Pakistan for which our forefathers gave their lives.