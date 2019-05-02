Two KU professors accused of sexually harassing students

KARACHI: Six students of University of Karachi have accused two professors of sexual harassment and have filed a complaint against them on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed to the university’s Vice Chancellor, the two professors of department of Mass Communication had allegedly been harassing their female students by sending inappropriate messages with sexual advances to them on WhatsApp, screenshots of which have been attained by Geo News.

The six students of the university had filed the complaint to the university’s vice chancellor anonymously stating: “They try their best to play mind games with female students to gain favors that has sexual overtones, all with ever lurking threat of failing them or putting them into the short of attendance list.”

The complainant further alleged of being in possession of evidences to back the claims as well.

Geo News reported that when the accused professors were reached out for their comments on the matter, they had asked for the names of the six students who had filed the complaint.

On the other hand, the university responded that the matter has been shifted to the academia’s disciplinary and harassment committee.