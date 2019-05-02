close
Thu May 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 2, 2019

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi refutes news of opposition leader getting replaced

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, May 02, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday refuted the news of the Leader of Opposition getting replaced.

He stated that the covenant of democracy established that the chairperson of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) would be from the opposition.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader further stated that the position of PAC chief can be taken up any member of opposition adding that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was also taken into confidence regarding the decision.

Moreover, he stated that after informing the opposition parties of the news, further consultation will also be done. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan