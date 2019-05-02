Shahid Khaqan Abbasi refutes news of opposition leader getting replaced

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday refuted the news of the Leader of Opposition getting replaced.

He stated that the covenant of democracy established that the chairperson of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) would be from the opposition.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader further stated that the position of PAC chief can be taken up any member of opposition adding that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was also taken into confidence regarding the decision.

Moreover, he stated that after informing the opposition parties of the news, further consultation will also be done.