Murad order SSWMA to improve cleaning work of Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Sindh Solid Waste Management Authority (SSWMA) to improve sweeping and garbage lifting work in the areas assigned to it.

He said that cleaning work, including garbage lifting and dumping was going on well in South and East districts but work in Malir District was quite unsatisfactory. “Plz direct SSWMA to get sweeping, garbage lifting and cleaning work in Malir area improved, otherwise terminate the contract of the contractor,” Mr Shah directed Minister Local government.

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary LG Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Finance Najam Shah and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani.

The chief minister told the MD SSWMA that the cleaning work in South and East might be better but still citizens of the area were not happy. “You must develop a complaint center to receive complaints against non-sweeping so that they could be addressed,” he directed MD SSWMA. The MD told the chief minister that there was a complaint center at SSWMA. At this the chief minister directed him to publicize the complaint center numbers so that citizen could file their complaints.

The chief minister directed Secretary Finance Najam Shah to sit with MD SSWMA to resolve their financial issues.