Sindh govt, civil society set to develop Nahr-e-Khayam as visitors spot and walking track

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to develop and beautify important spots of the city with the support and help of the private sector.

In the first phase the development of Nahre-Khayam, the nala, between Clifton Road and Boat Basin has been decided.

The task has been assigned to renowned Architect Shahid Abdullah and his team comprising Jameel Yousif and Shahzad Raoi who attended the meeting as special invitees.

The others in the meeting were Minister Local Government Saeed Ghani, Principal Secretary CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Local Government Khalid Hyder Shah and Special Secretary to LG Niaz Soomro.

It was decided in the meeting that the Nala, Nahr-e-Khayam between main Clifton Road and Boating Basin would be developed on international level.

A treatment system on the Nala would be established at Shaheed Benazir Park which would be treating the sewerage water before releasing into the nala onward. The water flowing from boating Basin to the sea would be neat and clean and free from any kind of foul smell.

As per the scheme boats would be sailing into Nahr-eKhayam within one kilometer from Boating Basin to Clifton Road for visitors and there would a park, walking track, benches, coffee, tea and other eateries around the nala.

The chief minister assigned the task to Architect Shahid Abdullah to get support of private sector and develop the area. In the next phase other such portions of Nala would be developed in the city at other spots.

Another plan discussed in the meeting was the beautification of Shahrah-e-Faisal right from Jinnah Terminal to Metropole. Under the plan the colour theme of the buildings constructed along the road [Shahrah-e-Faisal] on the both sides would be same with a minor contrast. The project would also be implemented with the support of private sector. Again the task was assigned to Shahid Abdullah to bring together architects, donors and environmentalists together and make a detailed plan for approval and implementation.